Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given New $40.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Global-e Online from an “overweight” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 97.95 and a beta of 1.24. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $50.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.18.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Global-e Online had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 7.10%.The firm had revenue of $220.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Global-e Online will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 87.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 35,120 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 54,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Global-e Online by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 235,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 65,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 & FY results materially beat expectations: Q4 revenue $336.7M (+28% YoY) and EPS $0.49 (vs. $0.30 consensus); FY adjusted EBITDA rose 41% to $198.5M. Management said Q4 was the strongest quarter and that 2026 should see revenue growth accelerating toward ~30% with margin expansion. Global-e press release

Unusual bullish options activity: traders bought ~6,881 call contracts (a ~302% increase vs. typical call volume), signaling speculative or hedged bullish positioning from options market participants. Neutral Sentiment: Company issued first-time quarterly and full‑year 2026 guidance (Q1 revenue $247–$254M; FY revenue $1,211–$1,271M) — ranges beat consensus on revenue but include forward-looking uncertainty. Earnings highlights

Company issued first-time quarterly and full‑year 2026 guidance (Q1 revenue $247–$254M; FY revenue $1,211–$1,271M) — ranges beat consensus on revenue but include forward-looking uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple earnings call transcripts and analyst writeups are available (MSN, Seeking Alpha, Zacks) — useful for digging into margin drivers (Managed Markets 2.0, AI tools) but not new market-moving facts by themselves. MSN coverage

Multiple earnings call transcripts and analyst writeups are available (MSN, Seeking Alpha, Zacks) — useful for digging into margin drivers (Managed Markets 2.0, AI tools) but not new market-moving facts by themselves. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional activity and price-target dispersion: Quiver/holding summaries show large shifts among some funds and a median analyst target near $45 — mixed positioning among large investors. Quiver summary

Institutional activity and price-target dispersion: Quiver/holding summaries show large shifts among some funds and a median analyst target near $45 — mixed positioning among large investors. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest report in the feed appears malformed (shows “large increase” but lists zero shares); data is inconclusive and shouldn’t be relied on until clarified by a proper filing.

Short-interest report in the feed appears malformed (shows “large increase” but lists zero shares); data is inconclusive and shouldn’t be relied on until clarified by a proper filing. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp trimmed its price target from $45 to $40 (still “overweight”) — a reduction in analyst upside that could limit near‑term upward momentum for the stock. StreetInsider note

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company’s cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e’s offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer’s local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

