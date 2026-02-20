Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 24,448 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,448 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 651,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,681,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 16,234 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 375.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 595,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,208,000 after purchasing an additional 148,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of LYB opened at $55.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.70. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $78.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

