NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 31,419 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 394,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,419 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 2.0% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $141,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,276,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,071,601,000 after purchasing an additional 873,963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,827,649,000 after buying an additional 2,226,585 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,579,549,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,598,641,000 after buying an additional 2,978,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 320,316 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.53, for a total transaction of $128,296,167.48. Following the sale, the director owned 37,326,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,950,399,066.20. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $333.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.22. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 54.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.13.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

