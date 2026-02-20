King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 18,602 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,602 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $23,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 233.3% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 6th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.19.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.86. The firm has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.29. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 14.64%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 73.04%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.