PPL (NYSE:PPL) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.900-1.980 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PPL opened at $37.02 on Friday. PPL has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average is $36.13.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. PPL had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 12.16%.The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. PPL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. Analysts expect that PPL will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PPL from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $39.00 price target on PPL in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PPL from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 3,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation is an energy company that owns and operates electric transmission and distribution infrastructure and provides related customer services. The company’s core business centers on delivering electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers through regulated utility operations, maintaining grid reliability, responding to outages and managing customer billing and account services.

PPL’s activities include construction and maintenance of distribution and transmission lines, meter and grid management, and programs to support energy efficiency and the interconnection of distributed resources.

