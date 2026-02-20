Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Announces Earnings Results

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of C$25.57 million during the quarter. Polaris Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.49%.

Here are the key takeaways from Polaris Renewable Energy’s conference call:

Polaris delivered a 6% year-over-year production increase to 810,731 MWh in 2025, driven by strong hydro performance in Peru and Ecuador and the addition of the 26 MW Punta Lima wind farm (42,056 MWh contribution).

Financial performance improved with Adjusted EBITDA of $56.5 million, a conservative balance sheet and a consolidated cash balance of $93.2 million, and the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share.

Capital structure and shareholder returns were advanced through a simplified debt profile, share buybacks (169,800 shares for ~$1.5M in 2025) and stated capacity to deploy capital for growth opportunities.

Growth pipeline broadened — ASAP project in Puerto Rico is awaiting PREPA board approval, a strategic ~10 MW co-located solar LOI is expected to go binding by end of March, Polaris passed a Puerto Rico RFP stage (solar + BESS) and signed an exclusivity for ~1,000 MW of projects in Mexico targeting mid‑teens IRRs and 12–15 month construction timelines.

Operational headwinds include grid curtailment in the Dominican Republic (3,500 MWh in Q4; ~5,900 MWh for the year, budgeted conservatively at ~10,000 MWh for 2026) and a ~5% generation decline in Nicaragua from geothermal normalization, which could pressure near-term volumes and revenue.

TSE:PIF opened at C$12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$10.70 and a 1-year high of C$14.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.62. The firm has a market cap of C$251.81 million, a PE ratio of -22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -111.11%.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.00.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a 72-megawatt capacity geothermal facility (the San Jacinto Project), located in northwest Nicaragua.

