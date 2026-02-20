NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 8,636 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,260 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,636 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,938 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $323.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.04.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.50, for a total value of $2,006,218.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,133. This trade represents a 58.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total transaction of $854,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,699.50. This represents a 32.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 71,550 shares of company stock worth $23,484,957 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company raises 2026 capital spending to as much as $3.9B to accelerate restaurant openings and push toward 50,000 locations by 2027 — a growth push that supports revenue and unit‑level expansion if ROI targets hold. McDonald’s CapEx Steps Higher

Company raises 2026 capital spending to as much as $3.9B to accelerate restaurant openings and push toward 50,000 locations by 2027 — a growth push that supports revenue and unit‑level expansion if ROI targets hold. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results beat expectations (Q4 EPS and revenue upside) and management declared a $1.86 quarterly dividend (ex‑div Mar 3, pay Mar 17) — supports income investors and signals confidence in cash flow. MarketBeat Q4 & Dividend Summary

Recent quarterly results beat expectations (Q4 EPS and revenue upside) and management declared a $1.86 quarterly dividend (ex‑div Mar 3, pay Mar 17) — supports income investors and signals confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Marketing and product catalysts (Drake OVO collab, return of Shamrock Shake, new Big Arch burger, nostalgic Happy Meal toys) plus tests of high‑protein menu options for GLP‑1 users should help traffic and frequency. These LTOs and collaborations typically boost near‑term sales and brand engagement. Drake OVO Meal

Marketing and product catalysts (Drake OVO collab, return of Shamrock Shake, new Big Arch burger, nostalgic Happy Meal toys) plus tests of high‑protein menu options for GLP‑1 users should help traffic and frequency. These LTOs and collaborations typically boost near‑term sales and brand engagement. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support is growing — several firms raised price targets or upgraded MCD recently (Erste, UBS, Argus among others), providing an analyst tailwind for the stock. Analyst Actions Summary

Analyst support is growing — several firms raised price targets or upgraded MCD recently (Erste, UBS, Argus among others), providing an analyst tailwind for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Heightened retail/investor attention and brand stories (historical pieces, health/food features) are boosting awareness but are unlikely by themselves to move fundamentals. Zacks Investor Attention

Heightened retail/investor attention and brand stories (historical pieces, health/food features) are boosting awareness but are unlikely by themselves to move fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales by CEO Christopher Kempczinski (~26,277 shares across filings) and CMO Edith Morgan Flatley (~4,692 shares) were disclosed (SEC filings), which can trigger short‑term selling or signal management cashing in after recent highs. CEO Insider Sale SEC Filing

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2%

MCD opened at $327.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.96. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $283.47 and a 12-month high of $335.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

Further Reading

