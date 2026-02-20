What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for AGCO Q1 Earnings?

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AGCO in a research report issued on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on AGCO from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AGCO from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $132.00 target price on AGCO in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on AGCO from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.73.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $138.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AGCO has a 12-month low of $73.79 and a 12-month high of $143.78.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.90%.

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $315,192.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,301.76. The trade was a 12.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1,721.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 951.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 3,725.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company’s product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

