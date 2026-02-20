eBay Inc. (EBAY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on March 20th

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a 6.9% increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
eBay has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. eBay has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect eBay to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.
eBay Stock Up 3.1%
EBAY stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.33. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.
Key Headlines Impacting eBay
Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:
- Positive Sentiment: eBay agreed to buy Gen‑Z–focused secondhand-fashion app Depop from Etsy for about $1.2B in cash — a strategic move to accelerate recommerce exposure and younger-user reach, boosting growth optionality. Online seller eBay to buy secondhand fashion marketplace Depop from Etsy for $1.2B in cash
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations (non‑GAAP EPS $1.41 vs. ~$1.35 est.; revenue ~ $2.96–2.97B) with GMV and ad revenue growth; management issued stronger Q1 EPS/revenue guidance — this improves near‑term earnings visibility. eBay Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Both Increase Y/Y
- Positive Sentiment: Board raised shareholder returns: quarterly dividend increased (to $0.31) and an incremental $2.0B repurchase authorization — supports valuation and helps buyback-driven EPS support. eBay Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets and issued upgrades after the beat + Depop deal — fresh buy/upgrade activity can attract momentum buyers. These eBay Analysts Raise Price Targets On Strong Q4, 2026 Guide And Depop Acquisition
- Neutral Sentiment: Trading volume and market attention jumped after the print — higher liquidity can amplify moves in either direction but confirms broader investor focus. eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sees Large Volume Increase on Strong Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Unusual put‑option buying (large volume spikes) suggests some investors are hedging or betting on downside — a potential source of short-term downward pressure or volatility. Investors Buy Large Volume of eBay Put Options (NASDAQ:EBAY)
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling activity and some reported YoY declines in GAAP EPS/net income in the quarter are watch points for governance/earnings quality concerns. eBay Inc. (EBAY) Stock Falls on Q4 2025 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Management flagged that Depop will be a near‑term headwind to non‑GAAP operating income and EPS (accretion expected later) — short‑term dilution could temper enthusiasm despite strategic upside. Why eBay’s Depop Acquisition Matters More Than the Earnings Beat
eBay Company Profile
eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.
The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.
