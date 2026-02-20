eBay Inc. (EBAY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on March 20th

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a 6.9% increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

eBay has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. eBay has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect eBay to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

EBAY stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.33. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. eBay had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

