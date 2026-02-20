FY2025 Earnings Forecast for NRG Energy Issued By Scotiabank

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) – Scotiabank cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NRG Energy in a report issued on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $7.71 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.08. The consensus estimate for NRG Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NRG Energy from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.73.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG opened at $175.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.27. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $79.57 and a 12-month high of $180.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 821.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 522,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,265,000 after acquiring an additional 466,115 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 30,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 814,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,832,000 after purchasing an additional 39,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $7,144,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 63,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,147,939.20. This represents a 41.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian Curci sold 46,976 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $7,461,667.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 46,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,588.92. This trade represents a 50.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,556 shares of company stock valued at $27,550,446. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG’s generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.