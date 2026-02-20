NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NICE. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NiCE from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of NiCE from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NiCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on NiCE from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of NiCE in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NiCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

NiCE stock opened at $111.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. NiCE has a one year low of $94.65 and a one year high of $180.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.99.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The technology company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.01. NiCE had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 19.48%.The business had revenue of $786.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. NiCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.050 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NiCE will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiCE announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NiCE by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Corecam AG purchased a new position in shares of NiCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in NiCE by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in NiCE by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Board approves $600 million share repurchase (up to ~9.6% of shares outstanding), signaling management views the stock as undervalued and returning cash to shareholders. RTT News

Board approves $600 million share repurchase (up to ~9.6% of shares outstanding), signaling management views the stock as undervalued and returning cash to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Full‑year 2026 EPS guidance of $10.85–$11.05 tops consensus (~$10.32), indicating confidence in longer‑term profitability despite near‑term weakness. Press Release

Full‑year 2026 EPS guidance of $10.85–$11.05 tops consensus (~$10.32), indicating confidence in longer‑term profitability despite near‑term weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results: EPS $3.24 (beat by $0.01) and revenue $786.5M (beat estimates), with revenue +9% YoY and cloud revenue +14% — solid execution but not a blowout. Earnings Deck/Call

Q4 results: EPS $3.24 (beat by $0.01) and revenue $786.5M (beat estimates), with revenue +9% YoY and cloud revenue +14% — solid execution but not a blowout. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/earnings commentary and transcript provide color on customer demand, margin drivers and cloud growth; useful for modeling but not new headline changes. Earnings Call Transcript Zacks Analysis

Analyst/earnings commentary and transcript provide color on customer demand, margin drivers and cloud growth; useful for modeling but not new headline changes. Negative Sentiment: Q1 2026 guidance came in below Street expectations: EPS $2.45–2.55 vs. consensus ~$2.76 and revenue guide below consensus — a near‑term headwind that can pressure the stock until early results/calls. Press Release

NiCE Company Profile

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

