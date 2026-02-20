ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Sells 24,200 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,873 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Walt Disney by 189.0% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 65,088 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 42,570 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 12.8% in the third quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 36.9% during the third quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $106.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.84 and its 200-day moving average is $111.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.80.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Featured Articles

