Sidoti Weighs in on Beneficient’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:BENF)

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti lowered their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Beneficient in a report released on Wednesday, February 18th. Sidoti analyst B. Mccarthy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.63) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.60). The consensus estimate for Beneficient’s current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share. Sidoti also issued estimates for Beneficient’s Q1 2027 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($5.93) EPS.

Get Beneficient alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Beneficient to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Beneficient in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Beneficient Stock Down 19.3%

Shares of Beneficient stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. Beneficient has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.

Institutional Trading of Beneficient

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beneficient stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Beneficient as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Beneficient

Here are the key news stories impacting Beneficient this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised its Q4 2027 EPS forecast to $0.71 (from $0.64) and slightly improved its Q1 2027 outlook (from ($2.16) to ($2.12)), signaling the firm sees a potential recovery later in 2027. MarketBeat Sidoti estimates

Sidoti raised its Q4 2027 EPS forecast to $0.71 (from $0.64) and slightly improved its Q1 2027 outlook (from ($2.16) to ($2.12)), signaling the firm sees a potential recovery later in 2027. Positive Sentiment: Recent F3Q26 commentary highlighted strengthening operations, compliance and capital management — a fundamental positive that likely supported the stock during earlier rallies. BENF: F3Q26 Earnings Recap

Recent F3Q26 commentary highlighted strengthening operations, compliance and capital management — a fundamental positive that likely supported the stock during earlier rallies. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reporting shows anomalous/zero values and is not providing a clear signal about bearish positioning; data appears unreliable for interpretation today.

Short‑interest reporting shows anomalous/zero values and is not providing a clear signal about bearish positioning; data appears unreliable for interpretation today. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and commentary explaining prior rallies (e.g., analysis of a previous ~20% move) provide context for recent volatility but do not contradict the new analyst revisions. Why Beneficient’s (BENF) Stock Is Up 20.18%

Coverage and commentary explaining prior rallies (e.g., analysis of a previous ~20% move) provide context for recent volatility but do not contradict the new analyst revisions. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti cut multiple quarterly estimates (Q4 2026, Q2 and Q3 2027) and sharply reduced its FY2027 EPS forecast from ($2.40) to ($5.93), signaling a materially worse earnings outlook than before — the largest single driver of today’s selling pressure. MarketBeat Sidoti estimates

Sidoti cut multiple quarterly estimates (Q4 2026, Q2 and Q3 2027) and sharply reduced its FY2027 EPS forecast from ($2.40) to ($5.93), signaling a materially worse earnings outlook than before — the largest single driver of today’s selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: The divergence between Sidoti’s much deeper FY2027 loss estimate and the consensus (around ($2.29)) raises uncertainty about guidance/credit performance and likely prompted position reductions by investors and traders.

About Beneficient

(Get Free Report)

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. The company offers Ben AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks, and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beneficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beneficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.