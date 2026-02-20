D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) SVP Sells $43,563.00 in Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) SVP Aron Odom sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total transaction of $43,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,870.35. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of DHI stock opened at $163.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $184.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.51.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 9.95%.D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.35%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 22.1% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.8% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

