Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for GBLI FY2026 Earnings

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for Global Indemnity Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. Kerr now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.37. The consensus estimate for Global Indemnity Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 0.1%

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $402.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.41. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Insider Activity at Global Indemnity Group

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 179,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,673,905.92. This trade represents a 2.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 299,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 282,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 70.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 150,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ: GBLI) is a specialty property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. Through its subsidiaries, the company focuses on underwriting commercial niche insurance products designed to meet the needs of small to mid-sized businesses and select specialty markets. Its approach centers on disciplined underwriting, customized policy structures and targeted distribution channels to address coverage gaps often underserved by standard carriers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses surety and fidelity bonds, workers’ compensation, general liability, commercial auto, professional liability and environmental liability.

