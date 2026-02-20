Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $320.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $329.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.07.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.