Y.D. More Investments Ltd Purchases 3,327 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 964.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,165,000. Elefante Mark B grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 35.8% in the third quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 8,750 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 48,645 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 68.2% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE UNH traded down $3.35 on Friday, reaching $286.58. The company had a trading volume of 771,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,360,438. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $606.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.88 and its 200 day moving average is $323.89.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

