Q1 EPS Estimates for Axis Capital Reduced by Zacks Research

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Axis Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.49. The consensus estimate for Axis Capital’s current full-year earnings is $11.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Axis Capital’s Q3 2027 earnings at $3.61 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Axis Capital from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Compass Point set a $121.00 price target on Axis Capital in a report on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axis Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

NYSE:AXS opened at $102.53 on Friday. Axis Capital has a 12 month low of $84.81 and a 12 month high of $110.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.60.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Axis Capital had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Axis Capital during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 94.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the third quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised FY2026 EPS to $12.94 (from $12.85) and upgraded multiple 2026 quarterly estimates — a signal of better-than-expected underlying performance and higher forward earnings power.

Zacks raised FY2026 EPS to $12.94 (from $12.85) and upgraded multiple 2026 quarterly estimates — a signal of better-than-expected underlying performance and higher forward earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Zacks bumped several 2027 quarter estimates (including Q2 2027 to $3.43 and Q3/Q4 2027 increases), indicating analysts expect continued underwriting and investment strength into next year.

Zacks bumped several 2027 quarter estimates (including Q2 2027 to $3.43 and Q3/Q4 2027 increases), indicating analysts expect continued underwriting and investment strength into next year. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published an analyst piece noting Axis “outperforms industry, trades near 52‑week high” and suggesting a hold stance; this reinforces that the stock’s run-up may be prompting mixed investor views. AXS Outperforms Industry

Zacks published an analyst piece noting Axis “outperforms industry, trades near 52‑week high” and suggesting a hold stance; this reinforces that the stock’s run-up may be prompting mixed investor views. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut its Q1 2027 EPS forecast to $3.35 from $3.49 — the only notable downward revision and a near-term earnings concern that likely contributed to selling pressure today.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

