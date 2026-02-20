Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for PAHC Earnings

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Phibro Animal Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.73. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PAHC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $51.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.80. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.100 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $10,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,931,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter worth $813,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 110,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $5,362,535.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,948,708.04. The trade was a 47.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,920 shares of company stock valued at $13,833,025. Company insiders own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple quarterly and full‑year EPS forecasts (FY2027/FY2028 and several quarters), signaling improved analyst expectations for Phibro’s earnings trajectory — a catalyst for higher valuations if results match. Zacks Research estimate increases

Zacks Research raised multiple quarterly and full‑year EPS forecasts (FY2027/FY2028 and several quarters), signaling improved analyst expectations for Phibro’s earnings trajectory — a catalyst for higher valuations if results match. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a quarterly dividend ($0.12 per share; $0.48 annualized), which modestly boosts income appeal and can support the share price among yield‑focused investors. Dividend announcement

The company announced a quarterly dividend ($0.12 per share; $0.48 annualized), which modestly boosts income appeal and can support the share price among yield‑focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Phibro will present at the Bank of America Virtual Animal Health Summit (Feb 26). Management visibility and any new commentary on outlook could move the stock near the event, but the item is informational until new guidance or material news is released. Investor presentation details

Phibro will present at the Bank of America Virtual Animal Health Summit (Feb 26). Management visibility and any new commentary on outlook could move the stock near the event, but the item is informational until new guidance or material news is released. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jack Bendheim has been selling material amounts of PAHC stock in a series of recent transactions (latest: 7,040 shares at ~$51.40). Ongoing insider selling can raise governance/insider‑confidence concerns and adds selling pressure to the market. Insider sale filing

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

