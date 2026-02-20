FY2026 EPS Estimates for Pentair Reduced by Zacks Research

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Pentair in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.37. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 15.66%.During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pentair has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.180 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PNR. Robert W. Baird set a $117.00 price target on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $117.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down previously from $128.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.47.

Pentair Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:PNR opened at $100.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Pentair has a 1-year low of $74.25 and a 1-year high of $113.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.14.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, Director Michael T. Speetzen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $699,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,917.10. This trade represents a 45.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $684,196.14. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,261.36. This trade represents a 17.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,837,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,046,000 after buying an additional 1,800,669 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 106.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,236,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,944 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter valued at $102,945,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 1,690.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 729,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,987,000 after acquiring an additional 688,921 shares during the period. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,752,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Pentair

Here are the key news stories impacting Pentair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised several medium‑term and long‑term estimates — upgrades include Q4 2027 and Q2 2027 EPS, a small lift for Q4 2026, and a FY2028 projection of $6.20 per share. These upward revisions signal confidence in Pentair’s longer‑term earnings trajectory and could support the stock over time.

Pentair presented at the Barclays 43rd Annual Industrial Select Conference; a transcript of the session is available and may contain management commentary on demand trends, margins and strategy that investors will parse for color but the transcript itself did not accompany new guidance. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed its FY2026 EPS estimate slightly from $5.37 to $5.31 and reduced several near‑term quarterly forecasts (Q1 2026 to $1.17 from $1.21; Q2 2026 to $1.47 from $1.50; Q1 2027 to $1.31 from $1.37). Those downward near‑term revisions are the most direct negative catalyst for the share decline today.

About Pentair

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair’s offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

Featured Stories

