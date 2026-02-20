Hecla Mining FY2026 EPS Forecast Reduced by HC Wainwright

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Hecla Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Hecla Mining Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of HL stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 1.25. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $34.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently 2.04%.

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In other news, VP David C. Sienko sold 207,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $4,030,679.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 906,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,601,705.40. The trade was a 18.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt Allen sold 52,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,118.29. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 216,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,604.31. This represents a 19.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,881,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,349,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452,401 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 38.0% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,524,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472,566 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,715,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $88,417,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, founded in 1891 and headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, is one of the oldest publicly traded precious metals companies in the United States. Originally established to develop the rich silver deposits of the Coeur d’Alene district, Hecla has evolved into a diversified mining enterprise focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold, with by-product credits from lead and zinc.

The company’s principal operations are located in North America and Latin America.

