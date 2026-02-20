Zacks Research Forecasts Stronger Earnings for RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of RenaissanceRe in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $36.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $36.29. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $26.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q4 2026 earnings at $9.78 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $42.80 EPS.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $13.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.59 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.88%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.06 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $252.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.60.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $299.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.24. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $219.00 and a 12 month high of $315.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.54 and its 200-day moving average is $262.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.82%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP Robert Qutub sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.75, for a total transaction of $1,528,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,023 shares in the company, valued at $22,326,782.25. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 4,690.1% in the fourth quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 1,017,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,083,000 after acquiring an additional 996,266 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,519,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,582,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,944,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,780,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised multi‑period and full‑year estimates — FY2027 was increased to $41.00 (from $40.25) and FY2028 was set at $42.80, signaling stronger medium‑term earnings power that can support a higher valuation.

Zacks raised multi‑period and full‑year estimates — FY2027 was increased to $41.00 (from $40.25) and FY2028 was set at $42.80, signaling stronger medium‑term earnings power that can support a higher valuation. Positive Sentiment: Zacks bumped FY2026 slightly to $36.34 and raised several later quarter estimates (Q4 2026 to $9.78, Q4 2027 to $11.26, Q3 2027 to $5.62), suggesting improved reserve or underwriting expectations in those periods.

Zacks bumped FY2026 slightly to $36.34 and raised several later quarter estimates (Q4 2026 to $9.78, Q4 2027 to $11.26, Q3 2027 to $5.62), suggesting improved reserve or underwriting expectations in those periods. Positive Sentiment: Several small quarter‑by‑quarter upgrades (e.g., Q3 2026 to $4.62) indicate Zacks sees pockets of stronger performance vs. prior forecasts — supportive for investor sentiment on future earnings momentum.

Several small quarter‑by‑quarter upgrades (e.g., Q3 2026 to $4.62) indicate Zacks sees pockets of stronger performance vs. prior forecasts — supportive for investor sentiment on future earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks retained a “Hold” rating on RNR despite the revisions and continues to show the consensus current full‑year estimate at $26.04 EPS — the rating tempering the upside from the estimate increases.

Zacks retained a “Hold” rating on RNR despite the revisions and continues to show the consensus current full‑year estimate at $26.04 EPS — the rating tempering the upside from the estimate increases. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several near‑term quarterly forecasts: Q1 2026 cut to $10.86 (from $11.44), Q2 2026 to $11.07 (from $11.71), indicating weaker expected short‑term results that could pressure near‑term sentiment.

Zacks trimmed several near‑term quarterly forecasts: Q1 2026 cut to $10.86 (from $11.44), Q2 2026 to $11.07 (from $11.71), indicating weaker expected short‑term results that could pressure near‑term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Early‑2027 quarters saw downgrades as well (Q1 2027 to $11.90 from $12.31; Q2 2027 to $12.22 from $12.46), highlighting mixed expectations and raising short‑term execution risk.

Early‑2027 quarters saw downgrades as well (Q1 2027 to $11.90 from $12.31; Q2 2027 to $12.22 from $12.46), highlighting mixed expectations and raising short‑term execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Net impact: the mix of higher multi‑year EPS outlook and trimmed near‑term quarterlies means investors are weighing stronger long‑term profitability against potential short‑term execution variability.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance solutions, specializing in property catastrophe, casualty, and specialty lines. Established in 1993 and headquartered in Bermuda, the company trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RNR. With a focus on underwriting and risk assessment, RenaissanceRe offers tailored programs designed to help insurers and corporations manage exposure to natural disasters, liability claims, and other complex risks.

The company operates through two primary segments: Reinsurance and Insurance.

