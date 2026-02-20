FY2026 Earnings Estimate for DPM Metals Issued By Scotiabank

DPM Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for DPM Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.42. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DPM Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.

DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). DPM Metals had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $352.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.77 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DPMLF. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of DPM Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DPM Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

DPM Metals Trading Up 1.9%

DPMLF opened at $38.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04. DPM Metals has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.37.

DPM Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) is a Canada‐based precious metals producer with a focus on gold and copper mining. The company’s primary operations are located in southeastern Europe, where it owns and operates the Chelopech mine, a high‐grade gold‐copper‐silver underground mine in Bulgaria. In addition to gold‐copper production at Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals is advancing the Krumovgrad gold project, also in Bulgaria, which is expected to further diversify its output and extend the company’s production profile.

At Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals employs a conventional flotation process to recover gold, copper and silver from sulphide ores.

