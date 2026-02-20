40,500 Shares in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG Purchased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 40,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 862.1% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Entegris by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth $49,000.

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 37,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,160. This trade represents a 13.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel D. Woodland sold 30,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $3,981,428.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 46,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,007.60. The trade was a 39.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,132 shares of company stock worth $17,097,985. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $132.67 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $138.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.04 million. Entegris had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Entegris has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Entegris from $111.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $150.00 price target on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.78.

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

