Robert Allen III Sells 18,189 Shares of Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Stock

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) insider Robert Allen III sold 18,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $28,011.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 133,879 shares in the company, valued at $206,173.66. This trade represents a 11.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Invivyd Trading Down 2.4%

Invivyd stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. Invivyd, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $375.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on IVVD. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invivyd in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. D. Boral Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Invivyd in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Invivyd from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Invivyd in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Invivyd from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invivyd currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invivyd

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Invivyd during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Invivyd by 238.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28,146 shares in the last quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invivyd by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invivyd during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invivyd by 683.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 916,842 shares during the period. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. Its pipeline includes PEMGRADA (pemivibart) injection, a half-life extended investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents; VYD2311, an mAb candidate which is in preclinical studies for the prevention or treatment for COVID-19; and adintrvimab, that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.

