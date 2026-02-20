iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV Shares Acquired by Mullooly Asset Management Inc.

Mullooly Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 8.9% of Mullooly Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mullooly Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $23,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 355.8% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 596.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.30 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.02 and a 52-week high of $110.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.342 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

