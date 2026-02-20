Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys Shares of 30,459 NiCE $NICE

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,459 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NiCE by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiCE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of NiCE by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NiCE by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiCE by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NiCE alerts:

NiCE Trading Up 13.2%

NASDAQ NICE opened at $111.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.99. NiCE has a 12 month low of $94.65 and a 12 month high of $180.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

NiCE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The technology company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $786.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.95 million. NiCE had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. NiCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.050 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NiCE will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiCE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 19th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NICE. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NiCE from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on NiCE from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Citizens Jmp set a $200.00 price objective on NiCE in a report on Friday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of NiCE in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of NiCE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

View Our Latest Report on NiCE

Key Stories Impacting NiCE

Here are the key news stories impacting NiCE this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board approves $600 million share repurchase (up to ~9.6% of shares outstanding), signaling management views the stock as undervalued and returning cash to shareholders. RTT News

Board approves $600 million share repurchase (up to ~9.6% of shares outstanding), signaling management views the stock as undervalued and returning cash to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Full‑year 2026 EPS guidance of $10.85–$11.05 tops consensus (~$10.32), indicating confidence in longer‑term profitability despite near‑term weakness. Press Release

Full‑year 2026 EPS guidance of $10.85–$11.05 tops consensus (~$10.32), indicating confidence in longer‑term profitability despite near‑term weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results: EPS $3.24 (beat by $0.01) and revenue $786.5M (beat estimates), with revenue +9% YoY and cloud revenue +14% — solid execution but not a blowout. Earnings Deck/Call

Q4 results: EPS $3.24 (beat by $0.01) and revenue $786.5M (beat estimates), with revenue +9% YoY and cloud revenue +14% — solid execution but not a blowout. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/earnings commentary and transcript provide color on customer demand, margin drivers and cloud growth; useful for modeling but not new headline changes. Earnings Call Transcript Zacks Analysis

Analyst/earnings commentary and transcript provide color on customer demand, margin drivers and cloud growth; useful for modeling but not new headline changes. Negative Sentiment: Q1 2026 guidance came in below Street expectations: EPS $2.45–2.55 vs. consensus ~$2.76 and revenue guide below consensus — a near‑term headwind that can pressure the stock until early results/calls. Press Release

NiCE Profile

(Free Report)

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.