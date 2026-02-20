Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the quarter. Aercap accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Aercap were worth $11,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Aercap by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 31,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Aercap by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 135,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,455,000 after buying an additional 16,611 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Aercap during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aercap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,990,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Aercap by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,361,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,735,000 after buying an additional 390,475 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Aercap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aercap from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Aercap from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Aercap in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aercap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Aercap Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE:AER opened at $151.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $154.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.83 and a 200 day moving average of $131.80.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.64. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 44.04%.The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-13.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Aercap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Aercap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

