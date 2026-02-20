Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS is Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s Largest Position

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,261,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,288 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up about 12.7% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $126,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 36.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $42.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.56.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

