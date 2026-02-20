Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Upgraded by TD Cowen to “Buy” Rating

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMQ. TD Securities raised Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

NYSEAMERICAN TMQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,682,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.99 million, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.18. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 120.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 306,547 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Trilogy Metals by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 6,152,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 930,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Trilogy Metals by 5,289.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 201,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP lifted its position in Trilogy Metals by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Inc is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing high‐value copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver projects in northwestern Alaska. The company’s flagship asset lies within the Ambler mining district, where it has assembled over 100,000 acres of mineral rights. Through systematic exploration programs, Trilogy Metals seeks to delineate and expand polymetallic deposits in one of the world’s richest base and precious metal regions.

The centerpiece of Trilogy’s portfolio is the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP), which includes the Arctic copper‐zinc‐lead‐gold‐silver deposit and the Bornite copper deposit.

