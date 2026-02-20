Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.90.

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 2,337.5% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $73.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $75.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.86%.

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company’s core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

