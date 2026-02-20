Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 2,576 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Y.D. More Investments Ltd cut its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in McDonald’s by 6.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,938 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $795,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,760. The trade was a 28.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total transaction of $854,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,699.50. This represents a 32.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 71,550 shares of company stock valued at $23,484,957 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $328.56. The stock had a trading volume of 353,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,523. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $283.47 and a 52 week high of $335.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.41 and its 200 day moving average is $308.96. The stock has a market cap of $233.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. BTIG Research increased their price target on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s from $323.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Argus raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.