MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $248.28 and last traded at $245.59, with a volume of 1215152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $244.16.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat and strong outlook — MACOM reported FY‑quarter EPS and revenue above consensus, with revenue up ~24.5% year‑over‑year and management setting Q2 guidance above prior levels; this supports growth expectations and justifies recent analyst upgrades. Earnings & Outlook

Q2 results beat and strong outlook — MACOM reported FY‑quarter EPS and revenue above consensus, with revenue up ~24.5% year‑over‑year and management setting Q2 guidance above prior levels; this supports growth expectations and justifies recent analyst upgrades. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — several brokers have raised price targets and reiterated Buy/Overweight ratings (average target ~$228), providing analyst support that can limit downside. Analyst Notes

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — several brokers have raised price targets and reiterated Buy/Overweight ratings (average target ~$228), providing analyst support that can limit downside. Neutral Sentiment: High institutional ownership and healthy balance-sheet metrics — hedge funds/institutions own ~76% of the float and the company shows strong liquidity ratios and moderate leverage, which can stabilize trading. Ownership & Financials

High institutional ownership and healthy balance-sheet metrics — hedge funds/institutions own ~76% of the float and the company shows strong liquidity ratios and moderate leverage, which can stabilize trading. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold a large block (80,123 shares at ~$245.32) and has executed several multi‑month sales totaling hundreds of thousands of shares — repeated insider disposals are pressuring sentiment and likely contributing to today’s weakness. Insider Sales

Major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold a large block (80,123 shares at ~$245.32) and has executed several multi‑month sales totaling hundreds of thousands of shares — repeated insider disposals are pressuring sentiment and likely contributing to today’s weakness. Negative Sentiment: CFO sale — MACOM’s CFO sold 7,196 shares recently, which can amplify investor concern when combined with the major shareholder’s dispositions. CFO Filing

Several analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.27.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.02 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 15.88%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.16, for a total value of $3,463,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 54,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,388,215.72. This represents a 26.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 121,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.07, for a total value of $23,011,204.69. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,478,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,194,852.61. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 743,998 shares of company stock worth $159,860,587. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

