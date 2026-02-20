PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.46 EPS

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.46), Zacks reports. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 194.11%. The business had revenue of $164.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Sephience global launch is off to a strong start with broad uptake across ages and centers, generating approximately $92M in Q4 and $111M of revenue since launch in 2025.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $3.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.06. 212,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,086. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.78.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $86.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.73.

Positive Sentiment: Strong commercial uptake: management highlighted rapid Sephience (sepiapterin) adoption with Q4 revenue of $92M and 2025 Sephience revenue of $111M, and full‑year 2025 product & royalty revenue of $831M (above prior guidance). Read More.

Strong commercial uptake: management highlighted rapid Sephience (sepiapterin) adoption with Q4 revenue of $92M and 2025 Sephience revenue of $111M, and full‑year 2025 product & royalty revenue of $831M (above prior guidance). Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strong liquidity: PTC reported approximately $1.95B of cash as of Dec. 31, 2025, supporting R&D and commercialization even after near‑term revenue weakness. Read More.

Strong liquidity: PTC reported approximately $1.95B of cash as of Dec. 31, 2025, supporting R&D and commercialization even after near‑term revenue weakness. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst view: Bank of America trimmed its price target from $97 to $93 but maintained a Buy rating — the new PT still implies meaningful upside from current levels, which could support the stock if execution improves. Read More.

Analyst view: Bank of America trimmed its price target from $97 to $93 but maintained a Buy rating — the new PT still implies meaningful upside from current levels, which could support the stock if execution improves. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call color: company commentary and call highlights may include forward product trends and pipeline updates that investors will parse for offsets to the headline miss. Read More.

Earnings call color: company commentary and call highlights may include forward product trends and pipeline updates that investors will parse for offsets to the headline miss. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Big Q4 miss: PTCT reported a loss of $1.67/sh vs. consensus -$0.21 and revenue of $164.7M vs. $281.5M expected; revenue fell ~22.7% YoY — headline results pushed investor selling. Read More.

Big Q4 miss: PTCT reported a loss of $1.67/sh vs. consensus -$0.21 and revenue of $164.7M vs. $281.5M expected; revenue fell ~22.7% YoY — headline results pushed investor selling. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Weaker FY‑2026 guidance: the company issued revenue guidance of $700M–$800M vs. consensus ~$974M, widening the gap to Street estimates and weighing on forward expectations. Read More.

Weaker FY‑2026 guidance: the company issued revenue guidance of $700M–$800M vs. consensus ~$974M, widening the gap to Street estimates and weighing on forward expectations. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory overhang: reporting flagged new questions after the Translarna NDA withdrawal, adding uncertainty around that program and potential future regulatory setbacks. Read More.

Regulatory overhang: reporting flagged new questions after the Translarna NDA withdrawal, adding uncertainty around that program and potential future regulatory setbacks. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: a company VP sold ~5,894 shares in mid‑Feb (two filings), modestly reducing holdings — insider sales can amplify negative sentiment following a weak print. Read More.

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 40,290 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $3,039,074.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 70,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,235.39. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 71,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $6,001,672.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 100,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,150. The trade was a 41.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 276,765 shares of company stock valued at $21,903,948 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 868.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 68.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 247.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company’s research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC’s approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

