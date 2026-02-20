Ituran Location and Control Ltd. $ITRN Shares Purchased by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control accounts for 1.6% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $29,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 230,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 51,939 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 22.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 7.4% in the third quarter. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC now owns 60,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 109,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ituran Location and Control presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Ituran Location and Control Trading Up 0.4%

Ituran Location and Control stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,542. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $92.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.52 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 16.23%.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is a provider of wireless vehicle tracking and stolen vehicle recovery services. The company leverages a combination of cellular and global positioning system (GPS) technologies to offer real-time monitoring and location-based solutions for private vehicle owners, fleet operators and insurance companies. Its core offerings include subscription-based tracking devices, centralized control centers and software platforms that enable clients to detect unauthorized vehicle use, dispatch recovery teams and manage fleet logistics.

Founded in 1994 in Israel, Ituran pioneered the use of wireless communications for security and telematics applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.