MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $305.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MKS from $185.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MKS from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MKS from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MKS in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on MKS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.46.

MKS Stock Performance

Shares of MKSI stock traded up $7.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $256.52. 251,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.77. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.95. MKS has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $269.91.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). MKS had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.53%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. MKS has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.720-2.280 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MKS will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from MKS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. MKS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MKS news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $47,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,514.03. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MKS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,453,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MKS during the 4th quarter worth $95,880,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of MKS by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 912,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,654,000 after buying an additional 542,094 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in MKS by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 839,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,196,000 after acquiring an additional 516,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MKS by 9,165.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,232,000 after acquiring an additional 441,432 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key MKS News

Here are the key news stories impacting MKS this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and segment strength — MKS reported ~$1.03B in Q4 revenue (≈+10% Y/Y), with the Electronics & Packaging segment up ~19%, showing healthy end‑market demand that supports top‑line growth. MKS Inc. Reports $1.03B Q4 2025 Revenue

Q4 revenue beat and segment strength — MKS reported ~$1.03B in Q4 revenue (≈+10% Y/Y), with the Electronics & Packaging segment up ~19%, showing healthy end‑market demand that supports top‑line growth. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst target raises — Several firms bumped price targets (Needham, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo among others), signaling continued bullish conviction from some sell‑side shops and providing upside thesis for investors. Needham price target raise

Multiple analyst target raises — Several firms bumped price targets (Needham, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo among others), signaling continued bullish conviction from some sell‑side shops and providing upside thesis for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed earnings details — Non‑GAAP EPS came in at $2.47 (slightly below the $2.51 consensus) while GAAP results and cash flow showed some pressure; Q1 2026 guidance carries a wide EPS range, leaving execution risk dependent on margins and tariffs. Zacks: Earnings Miss in Q4

Mixed earnings details — Non‑GAAP EPS came in at $2.47 (slightly below the $2.51 consensus) while GAAP results and cash flow showed some pressure; Q1 2026 guidance carries a wide EPS range, leaving execution risk dependent on margins and tariffs. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials available — Investors can read the earnings presentation and call transcript for management commentary on margins, tariffs, and order trends to judge near‑term outlook. Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings materials available — Investors can read the earnings presentation and call transcript for management commentary on margins, tariffs, and order trends to judge near‑term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: profit‑taking and tariff caveats — Despite the revenue beat, investors sold after the print due to the EPS miss, margin/cash‑flow softness and management citing U.S. import tariff risk that could pressure margins. That contributed to the stock pulling back from recent highs. QuiverQuant: Shares slide after Q4

Market reaction: profit‑taking and tariff caveats — Despite the revenue beat, investors sold after the print due to the EPS miss, margin/cash‑flow softness and management citing U.S. import tariff risk that could pressure margins. That contributed to the stock pulling back from recent highs. Negative Sentiment: Gap‑down headlines and analyst nuance — Coverage included headlines of a “gap down” and commentary that investors expected a larger beat; one shop (Goldman) raised its PT but kept a sell stance, underscoring divergent views that can add volatility. AmericanBankingNews: Gap Down After Weak Earnings

MKS Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company’s core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company’s product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

Featured Stories

