ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 21,500 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 87.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in IDEX were worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in IDEX by 61.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on IDEX from $211.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Argus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.22.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $207.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.30. IDEX Corporation has a 1 year low of $153.36 and a 1 year high of $217.15.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $899.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company’s core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

