Somerville Kurt F Trims Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Somerville Kurt F trimmed its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises 2.4% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in RTX were worth $14,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in RTX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in RTX by 68.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.26. 530,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,085,746. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.87. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The business had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $3,490,677.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,637,776.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,632.60. This represents a 23.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.