Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI is Somerville Kurt F’s 7th Largest Position

Somerville Kurt F lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for 3.5% of Somerville Kurt F’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $21,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,389,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,380,652,000 after purchasing an additional 162,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,317,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,549,973,000 after acquiring an additional 506,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,687,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,770,448,000 after purchasing an additional 633,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,803,377,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,326,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,506,448,000 after purchasing an additional 375,207 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $8.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $353.62. The stock had a trading volume of 224,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,844. The company has a market cap of $172.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.74. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $355.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $365.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $405.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.96.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.44, for a total value of $2,784,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 49,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,828,444.16. This represents a 16.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $991,562.50. Following the sale, the director owned 123,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,288,403.30. The trade was a 2.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,544 shares of company stock valued at $15,320,417. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and strong Q2 guidance — ADI reported adjusted EPS $2.46 vs. $2.31 expected and revenue $3.16B (≈30% YoY). Management set Q2 EPS guidance of $2.73–3.03 and revenue roughly $3.4–3.6B, well above Street estimates, giving investors confidence in near-term growth and visibility.

Analyst upgrades and price-target increases — Multiple houses (Needham, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Benchmark and others) raised ratings and targets (many to ~$360–$400), increasing buy-side interest and raising the stock's implied upside.

AI / Data-center momentum — Management cited record Data Center orders and broad Industrial strength; analysts are linking ADI's upside to AI infrastructure demand and see sizable Q2 tailwinds tied to that narrative.

Margins, cash flow and capital returns — ADI reported margin expansion, stronger operating/free cash flow, an 11% dividend increase and ongoing buybacks, which supports returns and institutional demand.

Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reporting oddity — some feeds show a February short-interest data glitch (0 shares / NaN change). Historical short interest has been low, so short-covering risk appears limited but the reported numbers are unreliable for trading signals today.

Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — datasets flagged substantial insider sales activity over recent months (multiple insiders selling shares), which some investors may view as a governance/offset risk to the bullish flow.

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

