Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 39,929 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,291,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,929 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.76% of Zimmer Biomet worth $2,294,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,307,000. Sector Gamma AS grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 28.0% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 113,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,178,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 29.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 360,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $98.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.78. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Johnson Rice set a $112.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company’s product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.