Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,001,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,034 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.7% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $735,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $42,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $644.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $656.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $690.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.77, for a total transaction of $4,106,043.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,346 shares in the company, valued at $46,924,570.42. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.18, for a total transaction of $109,938.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 17,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,482,868.70. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 20,738 shares of company stock worth $13,362,921 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 price target (up previously from $870.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $844.29.

Major NVIDIA multiyear deal — Meta signed a multigenerational agreement to buy millions of NVIDIA GPUs and adopt NVIDIA CPUs, networking and rack designs, strengthening its AI roadmap and securing long‑term supply for data‑center buildout. This deal underpins the rally as it reduces Meta's hardware risk and accelerates product timelines.

Big investors leaning into the AI thesis — Reports (including 13F mentions) show some prominent funds increasing Meta exposure on the AI infrastructure/advertising opportunity, adding conviction to the upside.

Product roadmap shifts — Meta is refocusing Horizon Worlds toward mobile (less VR) and will shut down Messenger's standalone website; these are strategic pivots that change execution risk but have limited immediate revenue impact.

Insider selling by senior executives — Multiple SEC filings show sizable recent sales by CFO Susan Li and COO Javier Olivan (and a director sale), which can create near‑term supply and market signaling concerns.

Staff equity cut to fund AI — Financial Times/Reuters report Meta trimmed annual equity awards by ~5% for most staff to reallocate dollars to AI buildout, highlighting cost tradeoffs and potential morale/retention implications.

Huge 2026 CapEx and margin risk — Coverage notes Meta's elevated 2026 capex plan (reported guidance in the $115–$135B range) to build AI infrastructure; that spending fuels growth potential but increases short‑term margin and execution risk.

Legal/regulatory overhang — CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified in a landmark youth‑addiction trial that could influence future regulation, moderation costs, or advertising dynamics if outcomes impose new constraints.

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

