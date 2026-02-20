Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Stake in Skeena Resources Limited $SKE

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 176,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,023 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Skeena Resources were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 14,030,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Skeena Resources by 1,834.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,212,000 after buying an additional 1,195,270 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 43.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,258,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,640,000 after buying an additional 683,524 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the second quarter worth about $9,097,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Skeena Resources by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after acquiring an additional 482,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Skeena Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Skeena Resources Price Performance

Shares of SKE opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 1.22. Skeena Resources Limited has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $35.69.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

