ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $8.10 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company $CLX

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 92.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $8,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Clorox by 0.8% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Clorox by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 8.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.5% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 23,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Trending Headlines about Clorox

Here are the key news stories impacting Clorox this week:

Positive Sentiment: Clorox published a new consumer study, “Home Care Redefined,” positioning its portfolio around wellness, convenience and younger consumer priorities — a marketing/innovation push that could support category relevance and pricing power over time. Home Care Redefined

Clorox published a new consumer study, “Home Care Redefined,” positioning its portfolio around wellness, convenience and younger consumer priorities — a marketing/innovation push that could support category relevance and pricing power over time. Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY). The slides and prepared remarks provide updated strategic detail for investors (product/portfolio priorities, consumer insights and growth levers). These disclosures are informational and help frame execution risk, but are not a direct catalyst for near‑term earnings revisions. CAGNY Slides CAGNY Transcript

Management presented at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY). The slides and prepared remarks provide updated strategic detail for investors (product/portfolio priorities, consumer insights and growth levers). These disclosures are informational and help frame execution risk, but are not a direct catalyst for near‑term earnings revisions. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed multiple near‑term EPS forecasts (several quarters and FY2027 were reduced modestly), and kept a “Hold” stance — a direct negative to sentiment because lower analyst estimates can pressure the stock and reduce upside expectations. (Multiple estimate revisions issued Feb. 17.)

Zacks Research trimmed multiple near‑term EPS forecasts (several quarters and FY2027 were reduced modestly), and kept a “Hold” stance — a direct negative to sentiment because lower analyst estimates can pressure the stock and reduce upside expectations. (Multiple estimate revisions issued Feb. 17.) Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo moved to a Hold on CLX, reinforcing a cautious view from major street analysts that likely contributed to selling pressure. Wells Fargo Hold

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $122.04 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $159.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.36 and its 200-day moving average is $113.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.04). Clorox had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 383.01%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Clorox from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clorox from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $118.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLX

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company’s flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox’s diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.