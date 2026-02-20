Head to Head Review: Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) versus Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB)

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) and Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Butterfly Network and Standard BioTools, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butterfly Network 1 1 3 0 2.40 Standard BioTools 1 3 0 0 1.75

Butterfly Network currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 71.85%. Standard BioTools has a consensus price target of $1.35, indicating a potential upside of 17.39%. Given Butterfly Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Butterfly Network is more favorable than Standard BioTools.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

37.9% of Butterfly Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Butterfly Network shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Butterfly Network has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard BioTools has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Butterfly Network and Standard BioTools”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Butterfly Network $82.06 million 9.40 -$72.49 million ($0.33) -9.26 Standard BioTools $174.43 million 2.54 -$138.88 million ($0.34) -3.38

Butterfly Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Standard BioTools. Butterfly Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard BioTools, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Butterfly Network and Standard BioTools’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butterfly Network -90.31% -37.80% -27.13% Standard BioTools -86.06% -20.89% -15.98%

Summary

Butterfly Network beats Standard BioTools on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Butterfly Network

(Get Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians. The company also provides Butterfly system, which includes probes, and related accessories and software subscriptions to healthcare systems, physicians, and healthcare providers through a direct sales force, distributors, and eCommerce channel. In addition, it offers cloud-based software solutions to healthcare systems, teleguidance, in-app educational tutorials, and formal education programs through its Butterfly Academy software, as well as professional services for large scale deployments; and ScanLab, an education-only app provides written walkthroughs and reference imagery to guide real-time educational scanning, enhancing the learning process. Butterfly Network, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Standard BioTools

(Get Free Report)

Standard BioTools Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument. It also provides genomics, such as X9 Real-Time PCR System, a real-time PCR analytical instrument including pre-processing steps for microfluidics-based workflows using (integrated fluidic circuit) IFCs; and IFC Controllers, a controller which is designed to work with IFC formats. In addition, the company offers analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system, a real-time PCR analytical instrument for microfluidics-based workflows using prepared IFCs. It sells its products to academic research institutions; translational research and medicine centers; cancer centers; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research companies; and contract research organizations. It has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, Harvard University, and Caliper Life Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Fluidigm Corporation and changed its name to Standard BioTools Inc. in April 2022. Fluidigm Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.