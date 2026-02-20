Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.730-1.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on PK. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.27.

NYSE PK traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. 1,392,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,443. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.79 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.0%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -1,428.57%.

In other news, Director Christie B. Kelly acquired 2,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $32,999.31. Following the acquisition, the director owned 150,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,106.19. This trade represents a 2.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in luxury and upper-upscale hospitality properties. The company’s primary business activity involves owning and leasing premier hotels and resorts across major urban and resort destinations. Through long-term management and franchise agreements with leading hotel operators, Park generates revenue from room nights, food and beverage offerings, meetings and events, and ancillary services.

Since its spin-off from Hilton Worldwide in January 2017, Park Hotels & Resorts has assembled a diversified portfolio of more than 60 properties.

