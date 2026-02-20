4,035 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL Purchased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,035 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 44,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 150.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,410,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,010,000 after buying an additional 144,612 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,471,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,749,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $319.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $411.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.42. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.71 and a 52-week high of $641.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.09 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 13.53%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $560.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.08, for a total value of $469,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,311.48. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.73, for a total transaction of $229,365.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,091.56. The trade was a 13.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,605. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler’s product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

