HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $18,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 36.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MSI. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $499.00 price objective (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.14.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $453.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $398.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.88. The firm has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.36 and a 12 month high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 110.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

