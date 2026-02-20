HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF $FBCG

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $19,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,011,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,214,000 after buying an additional 1,503,658 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,551,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 374.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 64,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 51,155 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,998,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.59. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

