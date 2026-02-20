HighTower Advisors LLC Has $20.08 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,313 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in CVS Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,620 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 204,761 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,124,000 after buying an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in CVS Health by 21.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 88,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 15,401 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVS opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.35 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $105.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 11.31%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Argus cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

