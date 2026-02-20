Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Posts Earnings Results

Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million.

Nextech3D.AI Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NEXCF opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.46. Nextech3D.AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Nextech3D.AI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nextech3D.AI has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nextech3D.AI Company Profile

Nextech3D.AI, formerly operating as NexTech 3D Printing Corp., is a technology firm focused on delivering augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to the e-commerce, retail and manufacturing sectors. The company develops tools that enable interactive 3D model creation, virtual product visualization and seamless integration of AR experiences into online storefronts and mobile applications.

The company’s flagship ARitize platform allows merchants to embed 3D and AR content directly into their websites, giving customers the ability to view, rotate and place virtual products in real-world settings.

